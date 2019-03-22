Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 741.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 176,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SERV opened at $47.47 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

