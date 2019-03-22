Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,583,777 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.19% of Concho Resources worth $38,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 187.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $757,752,000 after buying an additional 1,377,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 24.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 123.4% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy cxo” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

