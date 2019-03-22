Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Trimmed by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

