Comparing GrubHub (GRUB) & Visa (V)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GrubHub does not pay a dividend. Visa pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 6.30 $78.48 million $1.23 56.71 Visa $20.61 billion 15.18 $10.30 billion $4.61 33.80

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Visa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of GrubHub shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GrubHub and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 1 8 13 1 2.61 Visa 0 1 25 0 2.96

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $121.05, suggesting a potential upside of 73.55%. Visa has a consensus target price of $164.72, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given GrubHub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 7.79% 8.25% 6.05% Visa 50.61% 39.32% 16.07%

Summary

Visa beats GrubHub on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

