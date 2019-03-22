Comparing CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (CRSS) and NetApp (NTAP)

CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ (OTCMKTS:CRSS) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NetApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ N/A N/A N/A NetApp 16.85% 60.32% 11.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ and NetApp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ 0 0 0 0 N/A NetApp 4 8 15 1 2.46

NetApp has a consensus target price of $77.66, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given NetApp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $.

Dividends

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ and NetApp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetApp $5.91 billion 2.90 $76.00 million $2.99 23.25

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $.

Summary

NetApp beats CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $ on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CROSSROADS SYS/SH PAR $

Crossroads Systems, Inc., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company's subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) and certified B-Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product. Crossroads Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

