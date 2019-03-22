Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) vs. SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF (SBRAP) Head-To-Head Survey

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:SBRAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 13.72 $4.40 million $1.59 22.42 SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 9.05% 1.59% 1.07% SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 102.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm. As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 53,558 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

