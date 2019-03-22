Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Holdings Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 439.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Commscope worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter worth about $288,437,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,018,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,769 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,928,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,395,000 after buying an additional 1,632,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 48,374.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,192,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

