Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Commscope and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commscope by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $29,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Commscope by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Commscope by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Commscope by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.88 on Friday. Commscope has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

