Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $15.74 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

