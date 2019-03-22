Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 414.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of AA opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

