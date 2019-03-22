Colfax (CFX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Colfax from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.
CFX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,894,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 959,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 722,975 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,992 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,836,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
