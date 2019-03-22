Colfax (CFX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Colfax from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.49 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $115,062.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,894,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 959,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 722,975 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,992 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,836,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.