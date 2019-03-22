Colette Kress Sells 14,092 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.44 on Friday, reaching $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,992. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after buying an additional 854,050 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

