Coles Group Ltd (COL) Insider Jacqueline Chow Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.27 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($159,858.16).
COL stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$11.68 ($8.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,253 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87.
Coles Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.