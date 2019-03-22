Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.27 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($159,858.16).

COL stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$11.68 ($8.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,253 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87.

Get Coles Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coles Group Ltd (COL) Insider Jacqueline Chow Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/coles-group-ltd-col-insider-jacqueline-chow-buys-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.