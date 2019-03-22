Coin Lion Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $431,270.00 and $4,193.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00379770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.01665982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00230085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

