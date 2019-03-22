Cohu (COHU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. Cohu has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

