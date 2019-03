Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 118.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 770,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

