Cloudera (CLDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.69. Cloudera has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cloudera by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cloudera by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

