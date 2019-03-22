Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

