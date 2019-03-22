ClearPoll (POLL) Market Cap Reaches $555,883.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $555,883.00 and $2,801.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00378727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.01660179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004968 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

