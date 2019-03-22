Claire Lockey Sells 16,506 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Claire Lockey sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $416,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Claire Lockey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Claire Lockey sold 13,494 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $337,484.94.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Claire Lockey sold 684 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $16,135.56.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $250,600.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 595,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $33,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $33,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tricida by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $19,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Claire Lockey Sells 16,506 Shares of Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/claire-lockey-sells-16506-shares-of-tricida-inc-tcda-stock.html.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.