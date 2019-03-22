Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

