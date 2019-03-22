Citigroup Inc. Has $691,000 Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 583,775 shares during the period.
IUSG opened at $60.61 on Friday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $58.35.
