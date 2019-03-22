Citigroup Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

