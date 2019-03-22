Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,542,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,481,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

