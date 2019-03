Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE TDC opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teradata has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,765,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $59,216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3,448.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 858,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $27,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,627,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 473,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

