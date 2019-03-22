Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Raised by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

