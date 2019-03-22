Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $69.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

