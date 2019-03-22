Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,372 Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $76.65 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

