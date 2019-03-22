Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

