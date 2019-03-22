Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $208.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

