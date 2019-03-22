Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,857 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $63,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Shares of CI stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $162.42 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

