Cigna (CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $162.42 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 18.2% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 144.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 4.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,972,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.