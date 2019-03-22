Ciena Co. (CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $78,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $86,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $75,820.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $77,360.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,206. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Argus reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

