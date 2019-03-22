CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target to C$4.25

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cormark cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.88.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Precision Drilling news, insider Carey Thomas Ford purchased 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,924.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,965.85.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

