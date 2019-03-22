Chronos (CRX) Market Capitalization Hits $55,471.00

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Chronos has a market capitalization of $55,471.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Chronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043475 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006051 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00148069 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002528 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chronos Coin Profile

Chronos (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_ . The official website for Chronos is chronos-coin.com

Buying and Selling Chronos

Chronos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

