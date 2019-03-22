CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 68.3% Higher Over Last Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CHIPS has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHIPS has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CHIPS coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.03936896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02182285 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

