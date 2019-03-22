China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying economically viable oil and natural gas reserves. Prospective reserves were discovered in a number of fields, which will support the company’s large-scale production. Sinopec has been returning cash to its shareholders on a regular basis. The natural gas business has immense growth potential over the coming years. Also, it has a strong balance sheet. However, in the last reported quarter, the trading unit of Sinopec recorded a loss of 4.65 billion yuan on oil hedging. This massive loss significantly lowered its earnings. Slow GDP growth rate in China and oil price volatility are hurting the company’s businesses. Also, slowdown in the global economy is affecting the demand for clean energy. Sinopec, with exposure to global upstream businesses, is also expected to bear the brunt of the same. As such, the company warrants a cautious stance.”

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. 3,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,588,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,589,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 106,816 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.