Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 158,028 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,028 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

