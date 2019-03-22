ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ChessCoin has a market cap of $108,862.00 and $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,256.48 or 3.78690863 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000245 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00117933 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

