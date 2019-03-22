Chemours (CC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chemours should gain from strong demand for Ti-Pure titanium dioxide and Opteon refrigerant as well as the ICOR International buyout. Its cost management and pricing actions should also provide support to its margins. However, higher costs of key raw materials are likely to weigh on the company’s margins. Chemours is also seeing pressure on Ti-Pure TiO2 volumes due to customer destocking. Lower volumes are expected to hurt results in the Titanium Technologies segment in the first quarter of 2019. The company’s high balance sheet leverage is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Chemours stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 98.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $396,043.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $46,624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 322,545 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

