Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $284.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

