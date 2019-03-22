Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 9,330 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.02. 892,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,595. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

