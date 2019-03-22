Chardan Capital Analysts Give Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) a $3.00 Price Target

Chardan Capital set a $3.00 price target on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.