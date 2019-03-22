Champions Oncology (CSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $10.39 on Monday. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

