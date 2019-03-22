Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cerner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 191,922.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cerner by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cerner stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

