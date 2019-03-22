Century Aluminum (CENX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum should gain from initiatives to reduce operating costs. These initiatives are expected to support its bottom line starting in second-quarter 2019. The company is also expected to benefit from strong aluminum demand across automotive and aerospace markets as well as acquisitions. It is seeing strong downstream demand in most regions and sectors, particularly in the United States.”

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CENX opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.