Centurion Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $15,734.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001214 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

