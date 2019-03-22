Centuria Industrial Reit (CIP) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

ASX CIP traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$3.05 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,737. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 52-week low of A$2.43 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

