Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 122,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $638,120 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

