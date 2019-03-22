CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Cut by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,369. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-position-cut-by-sentinel-trust-co-lba.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.